Jawan Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Surpasses ₹200 Cr Worldwide in Just 2 Days

Shah Rukh Khan’s film “Jawan” continues its remarkable box office run, showing no signs of slowing down. Following a successful collection of ₹127.50 crore in India, the action thriller has now grossed ₹240.47 crore globally. On Friday, the movie added ₹109.24 crore to its worldwide box office earnings.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared the global earnings of ‘Jawan’ on Saturday via X (formerly Twitter), revealing that the film swiftly joined the exclusive ₹200 crore club worldwide within a mere two days. Manobala further noted that the film is on track to achieve the most significant weekend box office performance ever for a Bollywood movie on a global scale.

According to a statement from Red Chillies Entertainment, posted on their platform X, the global earnings of ‘Jawan’ now total approximately ₹240.47 crore.

On Friday, ‘Jawan’ amassed ₹53 crore in India across various languages, following a Thursday earning of ₹74.5 crore. This comprises ₹65.5 crore in Hindi, ₹5.3 crore in Tamil, and ₹3.7 crore in Telugu. As of now, the film has accumulated a total domestic box office collection of ₹127.50 crore.

In response to the enthusiastic feedback from the audience following their viewing of ‘Jawan,’ Shah Rukh Khan composed a message on a platform, which read as follows, “Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying at the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and gratitude!”

Directed by Atlee, ‘Jawan’ boasts a star-studded cast, including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Sanjay Dutt, among others.

This film is proudly produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri’s Red Chillies Entertainment and features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. It is currently screening in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

