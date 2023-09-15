Jawan Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film to Hit ₹700 Crore Mark Today

Jawan is expected to cross ₹700 crore mark in box office collections this weekend.

Jawan has grossed over ₹650 crore worldwide.

Jawan is the second most watched film in the world over its opening weekend.

Jawan, the latest film starring Shah Rukh Khan, is expected to cross the ₹700 crore mark in box office collections this weekend.

The film has been well-received by audiences both in India and internationally and is considered a blockbuster. Directed by Atlee, Jawan is an action thriller that also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijaybalan said that Jawan collected ₹28 crore worldwide on Thursday. He also gave a daily breakdown of the film’s box office collection so far. Jawan has grossed over ₹650 crore worldwide and is nearing the ₹700 crore mark.

Day 1 – ₹ 125.05 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 109.24 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 140.17 cr

Day 4 – ₹ 156.80 cr

Day 5 – ₹ 52.39 cr

Day 6 – ₹ 38.21 cr

Day 7 – ₹ 34.06 cr

Day 8 – ₹ 28.79 cr

Total – ₹ 684.71 cr

On Thursday, the film earned 334,476 US dollars in North America. The total earnings now stand at 9,675,191 US dollars, which is equivalent to 80.37 crore Indian rupees.

A tweet read, “SRK is all set to have two $10+ Million films in the same year by Friday’s early hours in North America. A record which is going to be in the books for a long time. And, that’s not all. He has a potential ‘Number One Indian Grosser in North America’ waiting to explode on 22nd December in theatres.”

Jawan, a new film starring Shah Rukh Khan, was the second most watched film in the world over its opening weekend, after The Nun II. The film grossed $62.7 million worldwide over the weekend.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is his second release of the year after Pathaan. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone makes an extended cameo in the film.

