Jawan Box Office Collection: SRK’s Film Crosses ₹574 Crore Worldwide in 5 Days

Jawan is the fastest Hindi film to cross ₹300 crore nett in India.

Jawan has grossed over ₹574 crore worldwide in just five days.

Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawan has been a huge success at the box office. It has become the fastest Hindi film to cross ₹300 crore nett in India, and has grossed over ₹574 crore worldwide in just five days. This is a major achievement for the film, and it is clear that it is a hit with audiences.

Jawan is a 2023 Indian action thriller film directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Jawan fastest to enter ₹300 crore nett… India biz (business)… Hindi version only.”

Jawan has become the fastest Hindi film to enter the ₹300 crore club in India, taking just 6 days. The previous record was held by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which took 7 days to reach the milestone. Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 took 8 days to enter the club.

He tweeted, “Jawan: Day 6 [Tuesday]. Pathaan: Day 7. Gadar 2: Day 8. Baahubali 2’s Hindi version: Day 10. KGF 2’s Hindi version: Day 11. Dangal: Day 13. Sanju: Day 16. Tiger Zinda Hai: Day 16. PK: Day 17. War: Day 19. Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Day 20. Sultan: Day 35.”

The makers of Jawan tweeted on Tuesday that the film had grossed ₹574.89 crore worldwide. Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan also tweeted about the film’s global gross, saying that it had crossed ₹575 crore. “Jawan worldwide box office. Crosses ₹575 crore mark in just five days. Shah Rukh Khan-starrer holds well despite working Monday. Film marching towards ₹600 cr (crore) gross club at the box office. Day 1 – ₹125.05 cr. Day 2 – ₹109.24 cr. Day 3 – ₹140.17 cr. Day 4 – ₹156.80 cr. Day 5 – ₹52.39 cr. Total – ₹583.65 crore.”

The film Jawan earned ₹32.92 crore nett in India on its fifth day in all languages. The film has so far earned a total of ₹316.56 crore in India.

Jawan, a new action thriller film directed by Atlee, was released in theaters on Thursday. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead roles, with Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. Deepika Padukone makes a memorable special appearance in the film, which also features Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Ridhi Dogra in supporting roles.

