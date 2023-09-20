Jawan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Crosses ₹900 Crore Worldwide on Day 13

Shah Rukh Khan’s action-packed thriller directed by Atlee.

Film Grossed over ₹907 crore at the worldwide box office.

Jawan Crossed the ₹800 crore milestone within just 11 days of release.

Shah Rukh Khan‘s movie, “Jawan,” is enjoying tremendous success at the box office, and this Atlee-directed film is making waves not only domestically but also globally.

On Wednesday, Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company, announced that “Jawan” has amassed a staggering ₹907.54 crore in worldwide box office collections. Remarkably, the film achieved the ₹800 crore milestone within just 11 days of its release.

Red Chilies Entertainment, on Wednesday, posted an update regarding the current global earnings of the film “Jawan” on their official social media platforms. Utilizing X (previously known as Twitter), the production company released a movie poster displaying the cumulative worldwide box office receipts, which amounted to ₹907.54 crore.

The caption read, “And this is how the King ruled the box office! (fire emoticon) Watch #Jawan in cinemas – in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Previously, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan had provided an extensive report on the earnings of the film on X. In his report, Manobala had outlined, “Jawan enters the elite ₹800 cr club at the WW Box Office. The film has sold 1390142 tickets from tracked shows alone in India on the 11th day. ||#ShahRukhKhan| #Nayanthara| #Jawan| #Atlee| #Jawan2|| Hindi shows – 13317, gross – ₹ 35.18 cr, per show collection – ₹ 26,417.”

Under the direction of Atlee, ‘Jawan‘ features Shah Rukh Khan portraying a dual role as Vikram Rathore and his son Azad, emphasizing this unique father-son dynamic, “the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society”.

The movie “Jawan” also signifies Nayanthara’s introduction to the world of Hindi cinema.

Additionally, it features significant roles from Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Senthupathi, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover. Furthermore, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt make cameo appearances in this action-packed thriller.

The review of Jawan read, “Jawan is an SRK show from start to end, and it’s double the treat watching him in a dual role. From his heroic entry scene to the fights to dance numbers, there’s nothing that he can’t do and makes you believe in it as well. At 57, turning 58 in November, SRK bowls you over with his action. Given the amount of action he has done in Jawan, it appears that Pathaan was a mere teaser. Atlee makes sure he doesn’t disappoint audiences in his Hindi directorial debut, as he blends all the elements of commercial cinema to build a massy entertainer.”

