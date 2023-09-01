Jawan Creates Hype with 41K Tickets Sold within 2 Hours

Advance booking for Jawan is now available in India.

Tickets are selling rapidly due to the continuous excitement surrounding the film.

Jawan is set to have a global release on September 7.

Advertisement

Advance booking for the Shah Rukh Khan-led film “Jawan” is now available in India. The movie’s creators made this announcement a week before its release and unveiled a promotional video featuring the actor. With ticket prices going as high as ₹2.4K, they are selling rapidly due to the continuous excitement surrounding the film. This release comes about eight months after Shah Rukh Khan’s hit movie “Pathaan.”

On Friday, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan posted on Twitter or X, stating that Shah Rukh Khan is on the verge of creating a historic moment with “Jawan,” one of the most highly anticipated Bollywood films of the year.

He tweeted, “Jawan advance bookings are on fire (fire emoji). Off to a splendid start after Jawan trailer. Sold 20.26K tickets in the last one hour from BookMyShow portal in India. Jawan is all set to become the 2nd ₹100 crore opener for Shah Rukh Khan after Pathaan.That will make him the first ever actor to achieve the feat in Bollywood history.”

Additionally, Taran Adarsh, a prominent trade analyst, posted on Twitter “Jawan advance booking status: Flying start at national chains! Note: Tickets sold for Thursday/ Day 1 at national chains… Update: Friday, 11.45 am. PVR + INOX: 32,750 and Cinepolis: 8,750. Total: 41,500 tickets sold.”

Directed by Atlee, the movie also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Advance booking for the film commenced around 10 am on Friday.

Advertisement #JawanAdvanceBooking are on a FIRE🔥 Off to a splendid start after #JawanTrailer. SOLD 20.26K tickets in the last one hour from book my show portal in India.#Jawan is all set to become the 2nd ₹💯 cr opener for #ShahRukhKhan after #Pathaan. That will make it the FIRST ever… pic.twitter.com/2a7Gluy6Hz — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 1, 2023

Advertisement

Jawan is set to have a global release on September 7, featuring versions in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The movie will be available in both 2D and IMAX formats, with the costliest ticket, priced at a substantial ₹2400, seemingly being sold at Ambience Mall in Delhi. Despite the steep prices, fans seem undeterred, as the shows are nearly sold out.

Fans across the nation are enthusiastically using apps to secure their tickets for “Jawan.” The pre-release event has had a remarkable impact on the film’s reception in Chennai. Nearly all the screenings for the first day in Chennai, Hyderabad, and various other cities are experiencing high demand, with tickets selling out rapidly.

Before the movie’s premiere, Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company, posted on X, featuring Shah Rukh Khan’s film clips. “Aapki aur meri bekraari khatam huyi (Your and my wait ends now)! Advance bookings for Jawan are now live. So Book your tickets now! Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Aapki aur meri bekraari khatam huyi!

Advance Bookings for Jawan are now live.

Advertisement https://t.co/B5xelUahHO#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/BLqKfzrsnD — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) September 1, 2023

According to trade expert, it is anticipated that “Jawan” will achieve a worldwide opening day gross of ₹125 crore.

According to Atul Mohan in a recent interview, “Jawan” is anticipated to achieve a worldwide opening day collection of ₹125 crore. “The momentum thus far unequivocally indicates that Jawan is poised to obliterate prior opening day records and etch its name in the annals of history. Preliminary projections suggest an extraordinary opening day earning of approximately ₹70 crore from the Hindi belt, an additional ₹20 crore from the southern market, and global total surpassing ₹125 crore on day one alone.”

Also Read Anil Sharma Sets Sights on Oscars for ‘Gadar 2’ Gadar 2 is a blockbuster at the box office. Fans are urging...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.