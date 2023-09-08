Jawan Day 1 Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Rakes in ₹129 Crore Globally

Jawan has grossed ₹129.6 crore in global box office earnings.

Jawan is the highest-ever opening-day grosser in the history of Hindi cinema.

Jawan debuted at No. 1 in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, and the UK.

Jawan, which made its theatrical debut on Thursday, has been enjoying remarkable success both domestically and internationally. The movie directed by Atlee has now accumulated a substantial total of ₹129.6 crore in global box office earnings.

Consequently, Shah Rukh Khan’s starrer has achieved the highest-ever opening day record in the history of Hindi cinema. Additionally, film industry analyst Taran Adarsh has provided the box office figures for Jawan in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Red Chillies Entertainment posted the following message, “As Jawan says, “Yeh toh bas shuruaat hai” (this is just the beginning). Thank you for the Massy-ive love (heart emoticon)” The caption was accompanied with a poster of Jawan that outlined the Day 1 collections of the film to be ₹129.6 crore, which is “The biggest opening day in the history of Indian cinema.”

Previously, Taran had posted about this on platform X, “Exclusive data… SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) proves his SUPREMACY overseas… Jawan creates HAVOC in international markets… *Day 1 business – Australia: debuts at no. 1 spot. Australian $398,030 [ ₹2.11 crore]. New Zealand: debuts at no. 1 spot. New Zealand $79,805 [ ₹ 39.13 lakh]. Germany: debuts at no. 3 spot. €146,014 [ ₹1.3 crore], UK: £208,061 [ ₹2.16 crore] till 9.20 am IST. Few locations to be added. US-Canada: Flying start. Will be updated later.”

The enthusiasm displayed for this action-packed entertainer has been unparalleled, evolving from jubilant celebrations outside cinemas to transforming theaters into lively arenas filled with exuberant cheering and dancing. Directed by Atlee, the movie features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles.

On its release day, cinemas saw full houses from morning onwards. According to Sacnilk.com, ‘Jawan’ grossed ₹75 crore in India on its first day. The report suggests that preliminary data shows ‘Jawan’ made ₹65 crore in Hindi and ₹5 crore each in Tamil and Telugu versions.

Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, who are married, were spotted at a screening of the movie “Jawan” in Mumbai. On Thursday night, the couple was seen departing from Mumbai to Chennai, and a video posted by a paparazzo Instagram account showed them walking hand in hand towards the airport entrance.

While passing by the paparazzi stationed at the airport, one of them made a remark, “Jawan movie nahi festival hai (Jawan isn’t a movie, but a festival).” In response to the comment, Nayanthara expressed her gratitude with a smile and replied, “Thank you” The actress was wearing a modest blue salwar suit and complemented her appearance by securing her hair in a bun.

Before the release of “Jawan,” Nayanthara and Vignesh visited the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati to seek blessings. They were joined by Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter, Suhana Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan’s admirers gathered at Mumbai’s legendary Gaiety Galaxy theater as early as 6 am for the first screening. A fan-run social media account dedicated to the actor posted a video showing attendees enthusiastically chanting and cheering, “India ki shaan Shah Rukh Khan (India’s pride Shah Rukh Khan)”.

The caption on the post read, “It’s 5:35 in the morning and we have started celebration for our historic 6 am and its mass hysteria as welcome the king to the big screen.” Shah Rukh replied, “Love you boys and girls I hope you enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see you go to the theatre. Big love and thanks.”

