Jawan: Sanya Malhotra reveals her nervous moments shooting with Shah Rukh Khan

The performance of Sanya Malhotra as Dr. Eeram in Jawan is drawing praise.

Sanya discussed her experience working with Shah Rukh Khan in “Jawan.”

Sanya expressed her excitement in sharing this experience.

The film “Jawan,” starring Shah Rukh Khan and featuring actresses Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra, is currently enjoying immense success at the box office. Fans have enthusiastically embraced its release, with Sanya delivering a standout performance as Dr. Eeram in the movie. Sanya recently shared her experience of working with the Bollywood icon and revealed that she felt nervous during the shoot.

Since her debut in 2016 with “Dangal,” Sanya Malhotra, known for her role in “Badhaai Ho,” has ventured into various acting realms. She discussed her collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan in “Jawan” during an interview with India Today. Sanya acknowledged feeling nervous at times but praised Shah Rukh Khan for creating a comfortable atmosphere on set. She emphasized that he fully immersed himself in his character during filming.

Sanya Malhotra expressed, “There were times when I felt nervous. There were times when I had to do a scene with him, and I knew he was looking at me, but he makes you feel very comfortable. It was never Shah Rukh Khan the superstar; it was always Azad or Vikram Rathod on set.”

Describing Shah Rukh Khan as “brilliant” and “down to earth,” Sanya admitted to being nervous the first time she met him on set.

Reflecting on the film’s success, Sanya shared in an exclusive interview that she feels fortunate and blessed to be a part of “Jawan.” She expressed her excitement about sharing this experience with people and mentioned that her friends were thrilled to learn of her role in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

“Jawan” is an action thriller in which Shah Rukh Khan portrays dual roles. The movie also includes Priyamani, Vijay Sethupathi, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover in significant roles. Notably, it features Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances.

