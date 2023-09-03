Jawan Star SRK Spills Beans on Hidden Moral Lessons in Upcoming Film

Jawan has already sold 400,000 tickets.

The movie reflects on how we can make a change and empower women.

Shah Rukh is excited for Jawan to entertain the audience.

Shah Rukh Khan, in anticipation of his highly anticipated movie “Jawan,” directed by Atlee and featuring him alongside Nayanthara for the first time, shared extensive insights.

During a Twitter “Ask Me Anything” session, he unveiled spoilers, disclosed concealed moral themes, and divulged additional details about the film.

Shah Rukh Khan initiated the ‘Ask SRK’ session with his opening statement, “4 Din aur phir aapse aamne saamne mulaqat hogi! Till then 4 baatein ho jayein (4 days to go for Jawan release. Till then let’s chat). About #Jawan and all things life….let’s do #AskSRK for a bit…The Sunday Session.”

A fan asked a question to him, “What moral can be learned from the movie Jawan?” The actor answered, “The movie reflects upon how we as people can make a change that we want around us. Empower women and fight for the right.” Another one questioned, “@iamsrk #AskSRK #Jawan advanced booked tickets of Jawan with my wife in Hong Kong. Feeling Excited! Please give us one spoiler before the release?” He said, “Just don’t miss the beginning please. Be on time.”

He also shared which Jawan song is a favorite of his youngest son, AbRam, “There’s a beautiful Lori in the film. Otherwise my favourite is Chaleya…and the film version of Not Ramaiyya VastaVaiya,” the actor told a fan. When asked if Shah Rukh is nervous about the film, he clarified, “Now only excited that #Jawan will entertain as many as possible in the theaters! It’s been a hard worked journey for the last 3 years.”

Just don’t miss the beginning please. Be on time…#Jawan https://t.co/UcntjcGGTu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

Based on advance booking reports, Jawan is poised for a remarkable performance in terms of box office revenue. According to Sacnilk.com, the movie has already sold a staggering 400,000 tickets. In the Hindi (2D) version, it has accumulated a gross revenue of ₹12.17 crore, while in the Hindi (IMAX) version, it has sold 11,300 tickets, amounting to an impressive ₹78.58 lakh in earnings.

There’s a beautiful Lori in the film. Otherwise my favourite is Chaleya…and the film version of Not Ramaiyya VastaVaiya #Jawan https://t.co/dtPg3ZAMFs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

When questioned about the authenticity of advance booking sales figures, Shah Rukh Khan adeptly responded to the criticism, “Yeh social media waali ghatia baatein mat karo yaar (don’t talk rubbish). Have positive thoughts and good feelings for all. Better for life.” “People are people everyone has their beliefs….but one has to stay with one’s own beliefs and positivity. Be an individual with your own thoughts,” he discussed how to handle negativity, hate, and impolite remarks from individuals.

