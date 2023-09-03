Jawan’s Advance Booking Surpasses 2 Lakh Tickets in 3 Days

Advance booking for Jawan has started and is doing well.

The film has crossed 25k ticket milestone and ₹3 cr gross in USA.

In India, it has crossed 2 lakh ticket milestone and ₹7.85 cr gross.

Shah Rukh Khan, the actor, recently revealed the commencement of advance bookings for his upcoming movie “Jawan,” directed by Atlee, scheduled to hit theaters on September 7th (Thursday). Film industry analyst Taran Adarsh provided an update on the Thursday ticket sales figures over the weekend.

Taran tweeted, “#Jawan advance booking status. Note: Tickets sold for *Thu* / *Day 1* at NATIONAL CHAINS… Update: Sun, 12 noon * #PVR + #INOX: 168,000, * #Cinepolis: 35,300, * Total: 203,300 tickets sold #SRK #Nayanthara #VijaySethupathi #DeepikaPadukone.”

According to recent reports, “Jawan” has achieved remarkable ticket sales, with over 4.26 lakh tickets sold in various formats. In the Hindi (2D) version, it grossed more than ₹12.17 crore, while the Hindi (IMAX) screenings brought in over ₹78.58 lakh from 11.3k tickets. In the Tamil (2D) release, the film sold 8.4k tickets, generating ₹12.96 lakh in revenue. Additionally, the Telugu (2D) screenings saw 5.5k tickets sold, resulting in earnings of more than ₹7.69 lakh. In total, the film has earned around ₹13.17 crore from ticket sales.

In a tweet, Manobala Vijayabalan stated, “#Jawan advance bookings are off to a superb start in USA. Crosses 25K ticket milestone & ₹3 cr gross. Advance sales – $401,755 [ ₹3.32 cr] Locations – 524 Shows – 2050 Tickets – 26765 ||#JawanAdvanceBooking|#ShahRukhKhan ||”

he wrote in other tweet, “Breaking: #Jawan Day 1 Advance Sales ||#ShahRukhKhan | #JawanAdvanceBooking || National Multiplexes CROSSES 2 lac tickets. PVR – 1,00,662, INOX – 65,215, CINEPOLIS – 35,367, Total SOLD Tickets – 2,01,245, Gross – ₹ 7.85 cr, India Wide CROSSES 4 lac tickets. All Theatres SOLD Tickets – 4,01,700, Gross – ₹ 11.75 cr [Excluding Blocked Seats].”

Locations – 524

Shows – 2050

PVR – 1,00,662

INOX – 65,215

CINEPOLIS – 35,367

Total SOLD

Tickets – 2,01,245

All Theatres… pic.twitter.com/dQ3FVFRzea — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 2, 2023

One week before the release of “Jawan,” Shah Rukh Khan presented the movie trailer at the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The film is set to hit theaters in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. During his visit to Dubai, Shah Rukh Khan also performed a dance number with a troupe, featuring the song “Zinda Banda” from the film. The actor expressed that the movie would offer a distinctive experience to the audience, highlighting that he would be seen in various roles, spanning from 6 to 7 different looks.

“I’m even bald in the film, so that’s something I’m never ever going to be in my life. It was the first and the last time. Abhi aap logo ke liye main ganja bhi ho gaya hu. To issi ki izzat ke liye chale jaana… Mujhe ganja hone ka ya dekhne ka mauka mile ya na mile, kya pata (I even went bald for you all. At least, honour that and watch the film in theatres. You may or may not get another chance to see me bald). It is a 2 hour and 45-minute film, I hope you enjoy all that we have dealt with in the film,” Shah Rukh had said.

In addition to Shah Rukh Khan, the cast of the film includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and a cameo appearance by Deepika Padukone. Key roles in the movie are also played by Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover. “Jawan,” presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

