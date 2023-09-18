Jennifer Garner gives seal of approval for Blake Lively’s new business

Jennifer Garner expressed her support for Blake Lively’s new beverage brand.

Garner posted a picture of herself holding a canned drink from the brand on her Instagram Story.

Lively reposted the Story on her own social media account, expressing her enthusiasm for the special mention.

Advertisement

Blake Lively and Jennifer Garner displayed mutual and heartfelt support for each other, sharing their admiration openly.

Over the weekend, the former star of “Alias,” aged 51, posted on her Instagram Story while seemingly attending a concert. During the event, Garner took a moment to express her admiration for the beverage venture that the “Gossip Girl” actress had recently launched.

While holding a canned alcoholic beverage from Lively’s brand, Garner shared that her preferred drink is typically a club soda from her own brand. However, for the occasion, she opted for the current beverage selection.

“Things I’ve bought and am loving recently,” Garner wrote while showcasing the canned drink.

“My actual fave is @bettybuzz Meyer Lemon Cub Soda but this was a special occasion for @bettybooze, She added a message to the picture, along with a friendly greeting to the mother of four.

Advertisement

Ryan Reynolds’ spouse later reposted the Story on her own social media account, expressing her enthusiasm for the special mention.

“Ok. This happened. I’m 13 going on ECSTATIC,” The star of “The Age of Adaline” made a reference to Jennifer Garner’s well-known 2004 film, “13 Going on 30.”

At the age of 35, the actress introduced a fresh range of canned cocktails in June this year, following her initial venture into the beverage industry with Betty Buzz, a line of non-alcoholic sparkling mixers launched in 2021.

Also Read Kristen Bell’s Stern Message to Russell Brand During ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ Filming Kristen Bell warned Russell Brand not to "mess with her" during the...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.