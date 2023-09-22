Jennifer Lopez Takes Time Away from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez enjoys NYFW without Ben Affleck.

Source says she’s relishing her independence and having fun.

Time with family and fashion friends is a refreshing change.

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez has been relishing her time apart from husband Ben Affleck as she attends New York Fashion Week (NYFW). While JLo was among the celebrities at the biannual fashion event in New York City, Ben chose to remain in Los Angeles with his children.

According to a source from Heat magazine, Jennifer has been enjoying the space they’ve had lately and realizing how much fun she can have independently. The insider mentioned that Ben can sometimes be an “awkward bore” at such events.

The source noted that the couple would spend time together again soon but that Jennifer relished the opportunity to connect with friends on the East Coast. Spending time with family and fashion friends in New York was described as “a breath of fresh air.”

Jennifer was able to enjoy cocktails with her fashion circle without concerns about Ben’s disapproval or temptations, given his history of recovery from alcoholism. The source added that this time apart had been beneficial for both of them, with Jennifer feeling that it was something she had been lacking for too long.

Also Read Jennifer Lopez to release new song with Ben Affleck photo on first anniversary Jennifer Lopez celebrated her first wedding anniversary with hubby Ben Affleck with...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.