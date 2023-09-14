Greek director Christos Nikou is making his first Hollywood movie for Apple TV+. The film is called “Fingernails” and is a sci-fi psychological drama with a famous cast, including Jeremy Allen White, Riz Ahmed, and Jessie Buckley.

“Fingernails” is set in a different world, not too far in the past. In this world, there’s a special machine that can tell if a couple is really in love or not.

This machine doesn’t look modern; it’s more like an old microwave. It figures things out by looking at the subjects’ fingernails, which researchers at the Love Institute, an important place in the movie, have carefully collected.

Fingernails is Nikou’s attempt to portray “how difficult it is to fall in love, how love has changed…[and] how we experience love in a different way” in the times of cell phones and dating apps.

In the movie, thanks to the machine’s inventor and Luke Wilson, who plays the founder of the institute, the couples taking the test believe in the machine’s scientific accuracy. They’re just as hopeful as people in our modern world who rely on mysterious computer programs to understand love.

The movie “Fingernails” was written by Nikou, Sam Steiner, and Stavros Raptis. The cinematographer, Marcell Rév, who is known for working on “Euphoria,” has made it visually stunning. It tries to show a different world that feels real, as explained by Nikou.

This star-studded movie will first show at Telluride and then at the Toronto Film Festival. It’s set to come out in theaters and on Apple TV+ on November 3rd.