This show is part of a podcast series they created called “Strike Force Five,” which also includes John Oliver and Seth Meyers. They started this podcast when their TV shows had to stop because of a writers strike in Hollywood. They wanted to help their team and crew by raising money and giving them their monthly pay.
Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert, who are part of a group called Strike Force Five, are going on tour to perform together.
They will do a special show called Strike Force Three on Saturday, September 23, at Dolby Live in Las Vegas. It’s the first time all three of them will be on stage together at once.
Colbert, Fallon, Kimmel, John Oliver, and Seth Meyers created a podcast called Strike Force Five to help the people who work on their TV shows. They are now hosting an event called Strike Force Three, and the money they make from it will go to their coworkers who lost their jobs, just like they did with Strike Force Five.
This money is provided by the multiple presenting sponsors. As per the Hollywood Reporter in the event’s press release, Oliver joked that he wouldn’t be able to attend because “I’m not allowed back in Vegas until I’m cleared of all charges,” while Meyers stated, “I WILL be in Vegas but am unable to attend as I’ve got to play my slots.”
