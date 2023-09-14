Colbert, Fallon, Kimmel, John Oliver, and Seth Meyers created a podcast called Strike Force Five to help the people who work on their TV shows. They are now hosting an event called Strike Force Three, and the money they make from it will go to their coworkers who lost their jobs, just like they did with Strike Force Five.

This money is provided by the multiple presenting sponsors. As per the Hollywood Reporter in the event’s press release, Oliver joked that he wouldn’t be able to attend because “I’m not allowed back in Vegas until I’m cleared of all charges,” while Meyers stated, “I WILL be in Vegas but am unable to attend as I’ve got to play my slots.”