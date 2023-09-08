Joe Jonas’s alleged lack of support for Sophie Turner after birth of second child
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas tied the knot in 2019, after dating...
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner surprised everyone by revealing they were breaking up after four years of marriage. Ever since they shared this news, there have been many rumors and new information coming out about their situation.
Reports about Joe Jonas consulting with divorce lawyers first came out on Sunday, September 3. Since then, we’ve been hearing more about what was happening in their private relationship.
As per a source cited by People Magazine, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s separation may have come as a surprise to their fans, but their close friends and family were not taken aback because they had spent “the entire summer apart.”
The insider revealed, “They were not separated but they’ve been living separate lives for months.”
It’s important to mention that Joe filed for separation from Turner shortly after reports emerged about him meeting with divorce lawyers, despite the fact that he had still been wearing his wedding ring. It is reported that Jonas and Turner have been unable to resolve their differences in recent times.
According to the same insider, “As far as custody goes, this literally all just happened, so they’re figuring it out in real time. They did have a prenup. As a family, they were based in Florida. The kids were with him the last few months, traveling with him with family while he’s been on tour. Sophie’s been working in the UK.”
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.