Joe Jonas’ Defiant Move To Silence Divorce Rumors With Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas appeared to address the ongoing divorce rumors surrounding his four-year marriage to Sophie Turner with his latest social media post.

The 34-year-old singer shared a black and white photograph of himself wearing his gold wedding ring on his Instagram. This comes in the wake of reports suggesting he had consulted with a divorce lawyer.

While Joe didn’t provide a caption for the post, his fans expressed relief and happiness upon seeing the photo.

One fan commented, “You all made him post a singular picture of himself wearing his ring because of rumors going around the internet.”

Another wrote, “Rumors squashed in a single photo. The media needs to relax.”

A third comment stated, “They’re literally happily married, and I won’t believe otherwise until they say it.”

Previously, Joe Jonas was spotted wearing his wedding ring during a Jonas Brothers concert in Austin, Texas, suggesting that a breakup with Sophie Turner was not imminent.

The rumors of a split started circulating after it was reported that “Joe had his people contact and consult with at least 2 L.A.-area divorce lawyers, and he is on the cusp of filing divorce docs to end his marriage to Sophie.”

As of now, Sophie Turner has not commented on the rumors, nor has she made any posts on Instagram.

Joe and Sophie met in 2016 and got engaged a year later. They had an impromptu wedding in Vegas in 2019, followed by a more elaborate ceremony in France. They welcomed their first daughter in 2020 and another in 2022.

