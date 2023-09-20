Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
John David Washington’s The Creator gets its first critics review, ‘best film’

John David Washington’s The Creator gets its first critics review, ‘best film’

Articles
Advertisement
John David Washington’s The Creator gets its first critics review, ‘best film’

John David Washington’s The Creator gets its first critics review, ‘best film’

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Gareth Edwards sci-fi epic The Creators gets an impeccable set of reactions from critics.
  • The Creators is set in a post-apocalyptic world with both humans and AI inhabiting the globe.
  • John David Washington starrer is set to release on September 29, 2023.
    • Advertisement

Critics and journalists in Hollywood got a sneak peek of the upcoming sci-fi epic “The Creator” at a press screening on September 18.

The movie, directed by Gareth Edwards, is set to be released on September 29. Early reviews on social media are calling it the best film of the year and a masterpiece. Oren Soffer and Grieg Fraser, who worked on “Rogue One,” are also receiving praise for their roles in the film.

Advertisement

In “The Creator,” we follow Joshua, played by John David Washington, who is a former special forces agent dealing with a personal loss.

He’s on a mission to find the Creator, an advanced AI that could stop the war between machines and humans. The movie also stars Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Allison Janney, and Madeleine Yuna Voyles from Marvel. It was directed by Gareth Edwards. 

Advertisement

The Creators (IMDb)

Brandon Davis remarked on X (previously Twitter): “The Creator is astonishingly good. The best film of the year and the best sci-fi film in a long time In my opinion, Gareth Edwards defies expectations with a powerful, moving, and innovative story about humanity. I genuinely loved it. You have to see this.”

Hunter Bolding remarked, “Gareth Edwards doesn’t miss The Creator. The movie takes place alongside Terminator 2, Alien, and Star Wars as absolute smashing examples of how sci-fi can parallel our world. It’s easily among the best films of the year.”

Griffin Schiller wrote, “The Creator is a magnificent piece of original sci-fi. Gareth Edwards is one of our great filmmakers. A soulful, nuanced, Lucas-like interrogation of human beliefs and biases and our insecurity in the face of something greater Spectacle and heart to the highest order Pure cinema, baby!”

Courtney Howard said, “Though it pulls from identifiable inspirations, The Creator is one of the best original sci-fi epics in years. Massively entertaining, enthralling, and profound on every level. Gareth Edwards constructs an immersive world and fills it with compelling characters. Absolutely radical.”

While Perri Nemiroff wrote on X (previously known as Twitter), “Visually, the Creator is phenomenal.”If you want a cinematographer on the rise to keep your eye on, it’s Oren Soffer. This movie is one stunning frame after the next.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Kylie Jenner posts makeup free tutorial revealing glowing skin
Kylie Jenner posts makeup free tutorial revealing glowing skin

Kylie Jenner used Instagram to present a tutorial video showcasing her latest...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story