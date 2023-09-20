In “The Creator,” we follow Joshua, played by John David Washington, who is a former special forces agent dealing with a personal loss.

He’s on a mission to find the Creator, an advanced AI that could stop the war between machines and humans. The movie also stars Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Allison Janney, and Madeleine Yuna Voyles from Marvel. It was directed by Gareth Edwards.

Brandon Davis remarked on X (previously Twitter): “The Creator is astonishingly good. The best film of the year and the best sci-fi film in a long time In my opinion, Gareth Edwards defies expectations with a powerful, moving, and innovative story about humanity. I genuinely loved it. You have to see this.”

Hunter Bolding remarked, “Gareth Edwards doesn’t miss The Creator. The movie takes place alongside Terminator 2, Alien, and Star Wars as absolute smashing examples of how sci-fi can parallel our world. It’s easily among the best films of the year.”

Griffin Schiller wrote, “The Creator is a magnificent piece of original sci-fi. Gareth Edwards is one of our great filmmakers. A soulful, nuanced, Lucas-like interrogation of human beliefs and biases and our insecurity in the face of something greater Spectacle and heart to the highest order Pure cinema, baby!”

Courtney Howard said, “Though it pulls from identifiable inspirations, The Creator is one of the best original sci-fi epics in years. Massively entertaining, enthralling, and profound on every level. Gareth Edwards constructs an immersive world and fills it with compelling characters. Absolutely radical.”

While Perri Nemiroff wrote on X (previously known as Twitter), “Visually, the Creator is phenomenal.”If you want a cinematographer on the rise to keep your eye on, it’s Oren Soffer. This movie is one stunning frame after the next.”

