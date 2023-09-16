Jonathan Majors’ Domestic Violence Trial Postponed

Jonathan Majors‘ domestic violence trial has faced yet another postponement, with no specific rescheduled date provided, following a hearing in New York City presided over by Judge Michael Gaffey. During the hearing, arguments were presented by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and Majors’ defense team regarding evidence exchange and the defense’s motion to dismiss the case.

Majors, known for his role in “Loki,” is facing misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment stemming from an alleged incident with his former girlfriend on March 25. If convicted, he could potentially face a year in jail.

Judge Gaffey refrained from making a ruling during the recent hearing but has set deadlines for the case. The D.A.’s office is required to respond to the defense’s motion by October 6, the defense must respond by October 13, and the judge is expected to make a ruling by October 25. Additionally, a protection order issued earlier this summer remains in effect.

Similar to a previous hearing on September 6, Majors did not physically attend the Manhattan courthouse but participated virtually from Los Angeles, alongside his legal representatives and the district attorney’s office prosecutors.

