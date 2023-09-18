Juggan Kazim shares pictures from her Bangkok vacations

Juggan Kazim is a seasoned artist in the entertainment industry.

She has consistently delivered exceptional performances.

She’s enjoying a vacation in Bangkok, Thailand, alongside her husband.

Advertisement

Juggan Kazim is a seasoned artist in the entertainment industry who began her acting career at a young age. Throughout her career, she has consistently delivered exceptional performances. Juggan is also highly successful as a host, known for her down-to-earth and approachable demeanor that resonates with viewers. She has hosted numerous morning shows and live events, establishing a strong connection with her audience.

This year, Juggan received a National Award nomination from the government, marking a significant recognition of her talent. She also made a remarkable return to the world of dramas with her role in “Gunah.”

Currently, Juggan is taking a well-deserved break from her typically hectic schedule. She’s enjoying a vacation in Bangkok, Thailand, alongside her husband, and the couple is having a wonderful time. Even during her vacation, Juggan remains connected to her fans by sharing moments from her trip with her friends and followers.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Fans outrage at Juggan Kazim for mimicking Alizeh Shah’s ramp fall with Shazia Manzoor Alizeh Shah's ramp-mimicking video lands the morning show host, Juggan Kazim in hot...