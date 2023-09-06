Justin Bieber and Hailey Step Out for a Date-Night after the viral meme

The couple is known for their coordinated fashion choices.

Justin, on the other hand, sported a gray leather jacket over baggy light-wash jeans.

Their sushi dinner attire was quite different from the outfit.

The couple, known for their coordinated fashion choices, continued their trend of matching outfits. Recently, they opted for a stylish and coordinated look during a dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood, California.

Hailey wore a black oversized leather jacket over a white crop top, paired with light-wash jeans. Her ensemble was complemented by black loafers and a matching baguette bag. She accessorized with chunky gold earrings and a bubble letter “B” necklace, a recent favorite.

Justin, on the other hand, sported a gray leather jacket over baggy light-wash jeans. He wore a white, striped shirt and white New Balance sneakers with blue and yellow accents. To complete his look, he wore a colorful baseball cap backward.

Their sushi dinner attire was quite different from the outfit that initially gained them attention. Hailey’s recent glamorous all-red ensemble for a promotional event was a stark contrast to their usual style, where they often play with contrasting fashion elements.

