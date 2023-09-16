Justin Bieber revealed Diddy rejected his song years back

When Ryan Gosling expressed his desire to shoot for movie in India
Ryan Gosling once expressed his wish to shoot for a movie in...
Justin Bieber is a very famous singer now, but he wasn’t always so successful. He just told a story about when he was a teenager, around 15 years old, he tried to get noticed in the music industry, and even someone as famous as Diddy rejected him. This shows that even famous people like Bieber have faced difficulties and challenges in their careers.
On Thursday, September 14th, Justin Bieber shared a new and surprising detail about his interaction with rapper Diddy on his Instagram stories.
He wrote, “I remember going to my brother Diddy’s office to pitch him a song I wrote for him when I was like 14, sadly the song was trash haha.” In the backdrop of the text was a screenshot of a track called Moments, which is a part of Diddy’s new album, and much to fans’ delight, Bieber featured on it. The singer continued, “Fast forward to a few years ago Puff asked if I would freestyle something for his upcoming live album. Wild full circle moment, love you @diddy.”
Justin Bieber has been in the news recently because there are rumors that he might be leaving his manager, Scooter Braun. This started in late August when people began talking about him possibly leaving Braun, who had been his manager since he was a teenager and helped him become famous.
When Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande left Braun’s company, Big Machine Records, it added to the speculation that Bieber might also be leaving. The news first came out in a report by Puck, which even said that Bieber and Braun hadn’t talked to each other for a few months.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.