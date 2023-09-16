Justin Bieber revealed Diddy rejected his song years back

On Thursday, September 14th, Justin Bieber shared a new and surprising detail about his interaction with rapper Diddy on his Instagram stories.

He wrote, “I remember going to my brother Diddy’s office to pitch him a song I wrote for him when I was like 14, sadly the song was trash haha.” In the backdrop of the text was a screenshot of a track called Moments, which is a part of Diddy’s new album, and much to fans’ delight, Bieber featured on it. The singer continued, “Fast forward to a few years ago Puff asked if I would freestyle something for his upcoming live album. Wild full circle moment, love you @diddy.”

