Justin Bieber Rocks Pakistani Brand in Tokyo with Hailey

  • Justin Bieber celebrates fifth wedding anniversary with Hailey in Tokyo.
  • Bieber sports a distinctive light pink shirt from Pakistani brand Rastah.
  • The couple flaunts their contrasting fashion styles during their outing.
Justin Bieber, celebrating his fifth wedding anniversary with Hailey, surprised fans during their Tokyo trip with a unique fashion statement. The 29-year-old “STAY” hitmaker shared a series of Instagram images featuring himself and the 26-year-old Rhode Skin founder enjoying a relaxed atmosphere.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted that Bieber’s light pink shirt adorned with white embroidered flowers is from a Pakistani clothing brand known as Rastah. In his Instagram Stories, the singer was also seen lounging in the back of a car seat, sporting a neon pink wig and black shades, all while donning the distinctive shirt.

The couple had fun posing together, with Hailey wearing the pink wig atop a black crop top, mini skirt, and a colorful waistcoat. Known for his adventurous and quirky style choices, Bieber had recently turned heads at a party for his wife’s brand by wearing a grey hoodie, sweat shorts, bright yellow crocs, and white socks, while Hailey stunned in a chic red minidress, creating a fashionable contrast.

Justin Bieber continues to make fashion waves with his bold and unconventional style.

