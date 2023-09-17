Justin Bieber Rocks Pakistani Brand in Tokyo with Hailey

Justin Bieber celebrates fifth wedding anniversary with Hailey in Tokyo.

Bieber sports a distinctive light pink shirt from Pakistani brand Rastah.

The couple flaunts their contrasting fashion styles during their outing.

Justin Bieber, celebrating his fifth wedding anniversary with Hailey, surprised fans during their Tokyo trip with a unique fashion statement. The 29-year-old “STAY” hitmaker shared a series of Instagram images featuring himself and the 26-year-old Rhode Skin founder enjoying a relaxed atmosphere.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted that Bieber’s light pink shirt adorned with white embroidered flowers is from a Pakistani clothing brand known as Rastah. In his Instagram Stories, the singer was also seen lounging in the back of a car seat, sporting a neon pink wig and black shades, all while donning the distinctive shirt.

The couple had fun posing together, with Hailey wearing the pink wig atop a black crop top, mini skirt, and a colorful waistcoat. Known for his adventurous and quirky style choices, Bieber had recently turned heads at a party for his wife’s brand by wearing a grey hoodie, sweat shorts, bright yellow crocs, and white socks, while Hailey stunned in a chic red minidress, creating a fashionable contrast.

Justin Bieber continues to make fashion waves with his bold and unconventional style.

