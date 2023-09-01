Kailash Kher Reflects on Missing Out on a Shah Rukh Khan Song

Kailash Kher recorded a song for the 2003 film “Chalte Chalte”.

He was not informed about being replaced.

He only discovered later that his version of the song was not used in the movie.

Advertisement

Kailash Kher revealed that he had recorded a song for the 2003 film ‘Chalte Chalte,’ starring Shah Rukh Khan. However, he was never informed about a replacement, and he only discovered later that his version of the song was not used in the movie. Kailash shared this during a conversation with Bollywood Thikana.

When asked about the surprising moment he discovered the audio cassette for “Chalte Chalte,” Kailash Kher explained to the YouTube channel that he received an invitation to sing a song for a film. This film was being written by Javed Akhtar and directed by Aziz Mirza. Kailash held high hopes for the project due to the involvement of these renowned personalities, anticipating that it could turn out to be a significant opportunity.

“Gaana bhi ek dum aise pehelwani type ka (The song was also just like wrestling). It took a lot of effort to sing it. I was pretty happy, so I told my sister that I sang for a Shah Rukh Khan film. But when the first audio CD of the film came, it didn’t have the name Kailash Kher. It had someone else’s name. That is when I got the first setback. I thought, ‘Bade aadmi bhi choti harkat kar sakte hain (Even big people do such small things).’ They made another singer sing the song.” He mentioned that the experience taught him the importance of not forming strong emotional connections with the film industry and not allowing his success in the industry to deeply affect him.

Kailash Kher also mentioned during the interview that Javed Akhtar once remarked that the film’s creators would be at a disadvantage if they didn’t include his voice in the movie, “Javed saab said ‘Iski alag khusboo aur chamak hai, ye apni pehchan bahut tagde mein banane wala hai (His voice has a different fragrance and shine to it. He will become famous one day).’ We worked together in Swades later and he told me this.” Kailash Kher lent his voice to the song “Yuhi Chala Chal Rahi” in the movie Swades.

Aziz Mirza directed the film “Chalte Chalte,” which cast Rani Mukerji as the female lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The movie also included notable actors such as Satish Shah, Lilette Dubey, Johnny Lever, Jas Arora, and Vishwajeet Pradhan. Additionally, Aditya Pancholi had a role in the film.

“Chalte Chalte featured music composition by Jatin–Lalit and Aadesh Shrivastava, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar and Babu Singh Maan. The film’s songs were rendered by renowned playback artists including Alka Yagnik, Sonu Nigam, Udit Narayan, Preeti & Pinky, and Sukhwinder Singh.”

Advertisement

Also Read Dharmendra’s Mother Taught Him Empathy Through House Help’s Response Dharmendra once abused his house help. Sunny Deol's grandmother had a significant...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.