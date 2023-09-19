Kaitlyn Bristowe claims that Jason Tartick ‘Didn’t Protect’ her

Kaitlyn Bristowe has been discussing her feelings about her ex-fiancé.

She has been addressing the negative comments she’s received on social media.

Bristowe and Tartick announced their split in August.

Kaitlyn Bristowe has been discussing her feelings about her ex-fiancé, Jason Tartick since they ended their engagement. She has been addressing the negative comments she’s received on social media, where many have placed blame on her for the relationship’s end while supporting Tartick.

During her Off the Vine podcast episode with guest Amanda Hirsch, Bristowe, 38, acknowledged that she takes responsibility for certain aspects of their relationship but expressed frustration with the public’s judgments. She mentioned that she’s grieving the loss of a friend as a result of the breakup and was taken aback by the extent of negative comments directed at her.

Bristowe pointed out that Tartick, 34, didn’t come to her defense amid the criticism, even though they had previously agreed to protect each other during the breakup. She specifically referred to a video he posted of himself with their dogs as he was moving out, noting that it created a perception that she was taking the dogs away from him. She emphasized that both of them consider the dogs a top priority and have plans to share custody of them.

In the emotional video shared by Tartick, their dogs appeared sad as he packed his belongings into a U-Haul truck. He mentioned that a good friend had offered to assist him in moving.

Bristowe and Tartick announced their split in August after being together for four years and getting engaged in May 2021. In their joint statement, they expressed gratitude for ending their engagement with love and respect, although it was heartbreaking. Bristowe clarified that there were no sides to take in the breakup and that it resulted from both of them not prioritizing each other over time.

