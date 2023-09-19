One significant moment boosted his confidence.

Brown found success, particularly with songs like “Used to Love You Sober.”

He highlighted how his unique journey, including a viral moment on Facebook, shaped his career.

Country music star Kane Brown, aged 29, opened up about experiencing imposter syndrome as his career began to take off during an interview on the “Today” show.

He shared that when he started performing at larger venues, he felt overwhelmed by imposter syndrome, questioning whether he deserved the success and worrying about what people thought of his performances. It was a challenging time for him as he navigated his newfound fame.

However, one significant moment boosted his confidence: headlining a concert at Fenway Park in Boston, where he became the first-ever Black artist to do so on June 23. Brown explained that he felt a deep sense of belonging during that performance, which helped him overcome his nerves and self-doubt. He realized he was meant to be there, and he approached the stage with a sense of purpose.

During the interview, Brown also reflected on his upbringing, being raised in Georgia and Chattanooga, Tennessee, by a white mother and a Black father. He faced skepticism and criticism within the country music genre, with some doubting that he fit the mold of a typical country artist. This background may have contributed to his imposter syndrome.

Despite the challenges and doubts he faced, Brown found success, particularly with songs like “Used to Love You Sober,” “Heaven,” and “Be Like That.” He highlighted how his unique journey, including a viral moment on Facebook, shaped his career. His unexpected transition from rapping to singing in the video surprised viewers and garnered attention.

Now, Brown prefers to focus on the future rather than dwelling on the past. He acknowledged that everything he went through has been a part of his life’s journey and has led him to where he is today. He expressed pride in his experiences, emphasizing that they have made him strong, humble, and appreciative of his roots.

In essence, Kane Brown’s interview highlighted his journey from struggling with imposter syndrome to embracing his unique path and finding success in the world of country music.

