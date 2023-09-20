Kangana Ranaut Expresses Preference for ‘Bharat’ Over ‘India’

Kangana Ranaut prefers to call India “Bharat.”

She feels that the name “Bharat” is more meaningful and representative of Indian culture.

She does not hate the name “India” but believes it is time to move on.

Kangana Ranaut expressed that while she doesn’t object to calling our nation “India,” she mentioned that it’s not her preferred term in current times. During an interview, the actress shared her perspective on the ongoing social media discussion regarding the choice between “Bharat” and “India.”

Kangana mentioned that the opposition coalition opted for the name “INDIA” even though several of its members had faced allegations of corruption.

She mentioned that no one raised objections due to our democratic society. She went on to share that in the past, she used to wear shorts and other Western-style clothing to deliberately avoid appearing typically Indian.

“I wanted to look anything but Indian. That was because our country was perceived as a poor nation then. Now, I am proud of my culture and now, I feel like wearing saris. So, when you realise the importance of your own culture, you have the option of embracing it. Our country is going towards a higher conscience, where the citizens may choose to be who they want to be. No one needs to impose these on you.”

“I now feel better saying Bharat but there are times when I say India, when slip of tongue happens. I do not hate it, nor do I abhor it. That, too, is our past,” she said, She added that she lacks political awareness and doesn’t follow the news at all.

Earlier this month, Kangana expressed her opinions regarding the ongoing social media discussion. She shared a 2021 that quoted her remarks. At that time, she recommended a shift away from the name “India” and proposed that the country should be referred to as “Bharat” instead.

In a lengthy social media message, she composed “What is there to love in this name? First of all, they couldn’t pronounce ‘Sindhu’ toh usko bigad ke ‘ Indus’ kar diya. Phir kabhi Hindos kabhi Indos kuch bhi gol mol karke India bana diya. (They turned Sindhu into Indus. Then Hindos became Indos) From the time of Mahabharata, all the kingdoms who participated in the Great War of Kurukshetra came under one continent called Bharat, so why were they calling us Indu Sindu??”

“Also the name Bharat is so meaningful, what is the meaning of India ? I know they called Red Indians that because in olden English, Indian simply meant a slave. They named us Indians because that was our new identity given to us by British. Even in olden days’ dictionary, Indian’s meaning was mentioned as slave. They recently changed it. Also, it’s not our name. We are Bhartiya, not Indians,” she added.

