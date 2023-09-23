Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar Shares New Strawberry Farm Photos

Nauman Ijaz Shares New Family Pictures from Canada: See Photos
Nauman Ijaz is a highly acclaimed Pakistani TV actor known for his...
Popular Pakistani celebrity couple Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar are currently on a fantastic vacation in Malaysia.
They’ve been exploring Kuala Lumpur, taking beautiful photos at various locations, and even trying flow riding. During their trip, they had a memorable visit to Genting Strawberry Farms, where they enjoyed picking fresh strawberries amidst the lush greenery.
Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar had a delightful and fun-filled day at the farm, making their vacation even more special.
Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar arrived in Langkawi the following day and had a great time in the rainy weather.
Zulqarnain Sikandar booked a stunning hotel that had a similar vibe to the Maldives. Kanwal and Zulqarnain admired the hotel’s swimming pool from their balcony and shared some lovely photos, which we’ve gathered for you to view.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay
updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.