Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar Shares New Strawberry Farm Photos

Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar enjoy a fantastic vacation in Malaysia.

They explore Kuala Lumpur, capture beautiful moments, and try flow riding.

A memorable visit to Genting Strawberry Farms adds charm to their trip.

Popular Pakistani celebrity couple Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar are currently on a fantastic vacation in Malaysia.

They’ve been exploring Kuala Lumpur, taking beautiful photos at various locations, and even trying flow riding. During their trip, they had a memorable visit to Genting Strawberry Farms, where they enjoyed picking fresh strawberries amidst the lush greenery.

Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar had a delightful and fun-filled day at the farm, making their vacation even more special.

Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar arrived in Langkawi the following day and had a great time in the rainy weather.

Zulqarnain Sikandar booked a stunning hotel that had a similar vibe to the Maldives. Kanwal and Zulqarnain admired the hotel’s swimming pool from their balcony and shared some lovely photos, which we’ve gathered for you to view.

Take a Look:

