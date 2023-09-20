Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar Arrives in Malaysia: See Photos

Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar have recently arrived in Malaysia.

They had previously shared highlights from their Sri Lanka trip.

Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar New Pictures from Malaysia.

Prominent and attractive social media influencers, Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar, have recently arrived in Malaysia following an enchanting vacation in the picturesque nation of Sri Lanka.

Earlier, the renowned vlogging pair had showcased highlights from their Sri Lanka excursion. Presently, they are sharing the delightful moments from their journey in Malaysia.

Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar began their Malaysian adventure with a visit to an upscale mall, where they enjoyed some shopping alongside their adorable daughter, Aizal Zulqarnain.

The highlight of their day was an exciting flow riding activity at the mall, which both Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar thoroughly enjoyed. Despite their attempts to stay balanced, they eventually ended up in the water.

The couple even found time for some household chores, as they did laundry upon returning to their hotel room.

They shared some incredibly charming moments from their first day in Malaysia, complete with captivating pictures, including some previously unseen snapshots from their trip to Sri Lanka.

Take a Look:

