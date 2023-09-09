Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar Stunning Pictures From Wedding

Kanwal Aftab, a talented and beautiful social media sensation.

Kanwal Aftab, a talented and beautiful social media sensation, has achieved remarkable success at a young age. She initially began her career as a news reporter and later ventured into TikTok, where she emerged as one of Pakistan’s most successful influencers.

With an impressive following of 18.9 million subscribers on TikTok and over 3.1 million on Instagram, Kanwal has garnered a substantial fan base.

Her YouTube videos, especially the vlogs featuring her husband, have further endeared her to her audience. Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar’s strong bond is cherished by their followers, and they are proud parents to their adorable daughter, Aizal Zulqarnain.

Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar recently graced a wedding ceremony, where they delighted their fans by sharing lovely photos, capturing the joyous moments of the event.

Zulqarnain Sikandar also posted an endearing picture with their daughter, further adding to the heartwarming moments they frequently share with their followers. During the event, Kanwal Aftab donned both a stunning red and a beautiful green dress.

