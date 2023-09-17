Kanwal and Zulqarnain Share Latest Pictures From Sri Lanka

Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar, beloved Pakistani influencers, share their journey with their daughter, Aizal Zulqarnain.

The couple recently enjoyed a remarkable vacation in Sri Lanka, exploring its diverse beauty.

During their Sri Lanka trip, Zulqarnain Sikandar courageously took a selfie with an elephant, creating a memorable moment.

Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar, renowned and versatile Pakistani social media influencers, are a charismatic and beloved couple. They share their joy with their adorable daughter, Aizal Zulqarnain.

Recently, the couple embarked on an extraordinary vacation to Sri Lanka, immersing themselves in the awe-inspiring beauty of various locales.

Their Sri Lankan journey has taken them to some of the country’s most iconic destinations. Originally, they had planned this trip during the Asia Cup season, but after the disappointing performance of the Pakistan cricket team, they changed their plans from watching Asia Cup matches to exploring Sri Lanka.

During their trip to Sri Lanka, one unforgettable moment was when Zulqarnain Sikandar fearlessly approached an elephant and took a selfie while standing beside it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanwal Aftab (@kanwal.135)

Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar have been sharing their travel experiences through vlogs and captivating photographs, providing their followers with a peek into the rich local culture. Additionally, Zulqarnain Sikandar showcased the lively traditional dance performances of the indigenous people.

Take a Look:

