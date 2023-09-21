Karisma Kapoor Wishes Birthday To Kareena Kapoor With Nostalgic Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her remarkable acting and iconic roles.

On her birthday, Karisma Kapoor shared a heartwarming childhood picture.

The birthday post garnered an overwhelming response from fans.

Advertisement

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been a dominant force in Bollywood, delivering outstanding performances over the years. From her iconic roles as Geet to Poo, Bebo has consistently impressed with her acting skills, setting a high standard in the industry. Her unwavering dedication to perfecting her roles deserves immense appreciation. Watching her movies is an absolute delight, as she has undeniably mastered the art of acting.

As our beloved actress celebrates her 43rd birthday, her sister and fellow actress Karisma Kapoor expressed her love with a heartwarming childhood picture of the two. The vintage snapshot of young Kareena and Karisma exudes undeniable charm and adorableness. Alongside the picture, Karisma penned a heartfelt birthday message for her sister, saying, “Always by your side because you are simply the best. Love you the mostest. Happy birthday sister #familyfirst.” Karisma’s sentiment resonates with many, as Kareena truly is exceptional.

Karisma’s Instagram post garnered an outpouring of birthday wishes and admiration from fans. Comments like “Awwwwww so cute adorable #sis goals” and “Thank you for sharing @therealkarismakapoor. Happy Birthday to your baby girl” flooded the comment section. Numerous fans also sent heartfelt wishes to Bebo, describing her as their all-time favorite and a true superstar.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor) Advertisement

In addition to her birthday celebration, Kareena is set for the release of Netflix’s “Jaane Jaan,” which coincidentally premieres today. She will also soon appear in “The Crew” alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

Also Read Kareena Kapoor Shares Excitement For ‘Jaane Jaan’ & Her Genre Of Choice Kareena Kapoor marks her digital debut with Netflix release of "Jaane Jaan."...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.