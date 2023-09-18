Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan Ready for Second Schedule of “Chandu Champion”

Kartik Aaryan began shooting for Kabir Khan’s “Chandu Champion.”

The film is based on the life of the inspirational figure, Paralympic champion Murlikant Petkar.

The team recently completed a 17-day shoot in Mumbai, where they tackled challenging underwater sequences.

Shortly after the release of “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” Kartik Aaryan embarked on an exciting new project alongside Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala.

The actor, known for “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,” began shooting for Kabir Khan’s sports-drama, “Chandu Champion,” on July 14. The film is scheduled to hit theaters exactly 11 months later, on June 14, 2024. During a 17-day shoot, the team tackled challenging underwater sequences before returning to Mumbai in August.

Now, after a month and a half, the “Chandu Champion” crew is gearing up for their next shoot, heading to the picturesque landscapes of Kashmir.

“The second schedule of Chandu Champion begins next week in Kashmir. The location scouting has been completed, and Kabir and his team will soon fly to Kashmir to begin shooting on September 24th. Kartik will shoot some heavy action sequences in this schedule, which will go on till the first week of October. The makers plan to shoot a significant portion of the film which is based on the life of the inspirational figure, paralympic champion Murlikant Petkar. It’s a tough schedule planned to be shot at various breathtaking locations across Kashmir, including Pahalgam,” According to an insider with knowledge of the project, the production team is aiming to complete filming by the conclusion of this year.

“Chandu Champion” is expected to pose the greatest career challenge for Kartik Aaryan, and he is fully committed to delivering an exceptional portrayal of Murlikant Petkar. To prepare for this role, Kartik is undergoing an intensive physical transformation. His daily regimen involves morning gym workouts, afternoon boxing lessons, and evening swimming training. He is putting in maximum effort to excel in this sports-drama,” a source revealed.

Kartik is anticipated to complete filming for “Chandu Champion” by December, after which he will commence shooting for Anurag Basu’s “Aashiqui 3” in either January or February 2024. Additionally, he has “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,” directed by Anees Bazmee, in the works, with production scheduled to begin in the latter half of 2024.

