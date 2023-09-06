Kate Middleton and Prince William’s New Rivalry Ahead

Prince William and Kate Middleton are embarking on a new rivalry as they prepare to attend different matches at the Rugby World Cup in France. Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate will be present at the England vs. Argentina group stage match in Marseille on September 9, while William, patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, will support Wales against Fiji in Bordeaux the next day.

William’s decision to miss the England Women’s football team’s achievements in Australia had sparked controversy, and his attendance at the Rugby World Cup is seen as a way to make amends.

This choice means that the royal couple won’t cross paths with Prince Harry during his upcoming trip to the UK on September 7. There’s speculation that Prince Harry and his father, Charles, may engage in peace talks during this visit.

William and Kate’s passion for sports and their involvement as patrons of respective rugby governing bodies in England and Wales add a competitive twist to their public appearances and engagements.

Fans are eagerly anticipating their respective teams’ performances and whether this friendly rivalry will continue to play out on the global stage.

