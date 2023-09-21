Kate Middleton dodged flirtatious advances from guys in Somerset.

The Duchess of Cambridge visited the Royal Navy air base in Somerset.

Kate tried on a lifejacket and appeared to thoroughly enjoy herself.

Kate Middleton gracefully declined the advances of admirers who attempted to flirt with her during a recent public appearance.

The Duchess of Cambridge visited the Royal Navy air base in Somerset, where she captured the attention of numerous onlookers, including men who made flirtatious attempts to win her favor.

Commenting on this interaction on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert Darren Stanton observed these public gestures and provided insight.

He noted that while Kate tried on a lifejacket and appeared to thoroughly enjoy herself, she also displayed genuine laughter and seemed to have a great time with the staff present.

Some of the men in attendance made flirtatious signals, but Kate responded with politeness, friendliness, and respect for her husband, Prince William.

Stanton further observed that Kate appeared relaxed during the event, with her shoulders down and engaging in natural interactions with the staff. Notably, she did not appear phased by Prince William’s absence.

Stanton drew a parallel between Kate and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as their respective partners, William and Charles.

He pointed out that both William and Charles seemed to experience a decrease in confidence when their partners were not present, while Kate and Camilla demonstrated strength and independence when attending events on their own.