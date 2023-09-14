Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kate Middleton meeting after snub of UK military veterans

Kate Middleton meeting after snub of UK military veterans

Articles
Advertisement
Kate Middleton meeting after snub of UK military veterans

Kate Middleton meeting after snub of UK military veterans

Advertisement
  • Kate Middleton meeting after snub of UK military veterans.
  • The Princess of Wales had her second engagement of the week.
  • Members of the Royal family have faced backlash.
Advertisement

Kate Middleton discreetly held a meeting at Windsor Castle amidst criticism of the Royal family’s perceived neglect of UK military veterans.

The Princess of Wales had her second engagement of the week, seemingly amid the ongoing Invictus Games, which has seen tensions between the Royal family and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

However, the Early Years meeting hosted by Prince William’s wife at Windsor Castle was not widely publicized, as indicated by the Court Circular.

Members of the Royal family have faced backlash for reportedly not giving due attention to British Armed Forces veterans participating in the Invictus Games due to their ongoing feud with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The athletes and veterans have expressed disappointment with the Royal family, feeling that they should have prioritized them over their “petty” family disputes with Harry and Meghan.

Critics have accused the palace of appearing “mean-spirited and petty,” particularly regarding their limited acknowledgment of the event in Germany, despite it being founded by Prince Harry.

Advertisement

Prince William and Kate Middleton were actively involved in the early stages of the Invictus Games.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Woman dances to Sheila Ki Jawani sporting look similar to Katrina Kaif
Woman dances to Sheila Ki Jawani sporting look similar to Katrina Kaif

Woman dances to Sheila Ki Jawani sporting a look similar to Katrina...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story