Kate Middleton meets convicts during her visit to UK charity

Kate Middleton meets convicts during her visit to a UK charity.

Prince William did not accompany his wife.

British charity dedicated to aiding individuals with drug and alcohol.

Advertisement

Kate Middleton embarked on her first royal engagement since returning from France, visiting The Forward Trust, a British charity dedicated to aiding individuals with drug and alcohol dependence on Tuesday.

The caption accompanying the video documenting her visit on the Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales read, “An enlightening visit to HMP High Down where I had the opportunity to meet with prisoners and their loved ones. I also had the privilege of learning about the remarkable efforts of The Forward Trust in supporting these individuals.”

The caption continued, “I extend my gratitude to those who generously shared their stories and to Mike Trace from The Forward Trust for shedding light on the organization’s unwavering commitment to rehabilitation, offering hope to those in need.”

During this charity visit, Prince William did not accompany his wife as she engaged with the organization, which plays a vital role in empowering individuals to break free from the cycles of addiction and crime, enabling them to move towards a brighter future.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Meghan Markle reveals reason for being late to meet Prince Harry Meghan Markle reveals reason for being late to meet Prince Harry. Meghan...