Kate Middleton & William Shine Amid Harry’s Germany Visit

Articles
Kate Middleton & William Shine Amid Harry’s Germany Visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton surprised fans with an engaging appearance on Mike Tindall’s podcast, “The Good, The Bad and The Rugby,” while Prince Harry was in Germany for the Invictus Games. The royal couple, set to travel to France for the Rugby World Cup, shared their love for sports during the show.

They discussed their own sporting experiences and explained why physical activities hold a special place in their hearts. The timing of their podcast appearance coincided with Harry’s Invictus Games opening ceremony in Germany.

During the podcast, James Haskell, Mike’s co-host, asked William and Kate if they would participate in a parents’ sports day event, to which Kate revealed they already had. They also playfully discussed their competitive nature, particularly in tennis, where they attempt to “out mental” each other for victory.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

When it comes to their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, Kate mentioned their diverse temperaments as they explore different sports. The royal family’s podcast appearance added an exciting twist to their busy schedules and showcased their shared love for physical activities.

