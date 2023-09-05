Kate Middleton’s Favorite: Easy, Vibrant, and Healthy Dish Recipe

Princess Kate enjoys a healthy diet and loves ceviche, a Latin American dish.

British chef James Martin shares an easy and healthy ceviche recipe.

The recipe takes just 20 minutes to prepare and serves six people.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, has an exquisite body and most likely eats a very healthy, balanced diet to keep it.

It has been widely known that the Princess enjoys ceviche, a dish of marinated seafood or shellfish in citrus and spices.

According to the sources Kate “has developed a fondness for the popular Latin American dish.”

The healthful fish meal is simple to cook at home for individuals who want to follow Kate’s diet.

James Martin, a well-known British chef, revealed his delectable ceviche recipe with Good Food.

Good Food said: “This Latin American dish of fish cured in lime juice by James Martin is fresh, vibrant and healthy.”

The simple two-step recipe takes only 20 minutes to prepare, which means you’ll spend less time in the kitchen and more time dining like a king.

As a beginning, the recipe feeds six people and is the ideal addition to any dinner gathering for fellow seafood enthusiasts.

Ingredients

500g firm white fish fillets, such as haddock, halibut or pollack, skinned and thinly sliced Juice of 8 limes (250ml/9fl oz), plus extra wedges to serve Advertisement One red onion, sliced into rings A handful pitted green olives, finely chopped Two to three green chillies, finely chopped Two to three tomatoes, seeded and chopped into 2cm pieces Bunch coriander, roughly chopped Two tbsp extra-virgin olive oil Advertisement Good pinch caster sugar Tortilla chips, to serve 1. Combine the fish, lime juice, and onion in a large glass bowl. If the juice does not completely cover the fish, add some more. Place the bowl in the fridge for an hour and a half, covered with cling film. 2. Remove the fish and onion from the bowl, removing the lime liquid, and place in a separate bowl. Combine the olives, chiles, tomatoes, coriander, and olive oil in a mixing bowl. Stir everything together gently, then season with salt and sugar to taste. Your ceviche can be prepared a couple of hours ahead of time and refrigerated. James Martin suggests serving with tortilla chips to scoop up the ceviche and a nice beer to wash it down.

Prince Harry to Get Text from William & Charles Next Week Prince Harry is expected to receive a text or email from his...