Kate Winslet has never been hesitant to appear nude in her movies or on magazine covers, a practice she began with her role in Titanic in 1997.
In a recent interview with Vogue’s October cover story, she explained why she appreciates these moments, even in the face of public scrutiny about her body. Kate Winslet is also set to star in the forthcoming film “Lee,” which made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival. In the movie, she portrays the famous World War II journalist and photographer Lee Miller.
In an interview with Vogue for their October cover story that took place before writers and actors struck, Winslet described herself as “the fat kid in the back with the wrong f**king shoes on. I was always informed that I was the incorrect shape. I was often informed that I would have to settle for less.”
When the interviewer asked why she didn’t settle for less, the actress joked, “Because I wasn’t going to take that sh*t from anyone. I should know better than to waste precious energy on criticizing my physical self. I think any woman would be better off simply saying, ‘I believe in myself.’ What other people say doesn’t matter; this is who I am; let’s get on with it.”
The actress, who is 47 years old, talked a lot about her new movie called “Lee,” which is about the life of war journalist Lee Miller. Kate Winslet not only acted in the film but also helped produce it. She also mentioned that she suffered a significant back injury while filming.
The actress revealed she had tripped while sprinting for a scene on the first day of production, and as a result, she claimed, “I had three massive hematomas on my spine, huge. I couldn’t even stand up.” She couldn’t workout because of the accident, so her physique wasn’t as toned as it might have been.
Despite this, she shot a bikini scene as well as a topless one. She said, “You know, you know, I had to be really f**king brave about letting my body be its softest version of itself and not hiding from that.
And believe me, our own team would say, ‘You might just want to sit up a little bit.’ ‘Why?’ I’d ask. as a result of the visible flesh? No way, that’s how it’s going to be!”
