Kate Winslet opened up about doing nude scenes despite experiencing backlash early in her career.

The actress said she knows who she is and she doesn’t care what anybody says.

Kate Winslet opened up about facing challenges while she filmed Lee. Advertisement

Kate Winslet has never been hesitant to appear nude in her movies or on magazine covers, a practice she began with her role in Titanic in 1997.

In a recent interview with Vogue’s October cover story, she explained why she appreciates these moments, even in the face of public scrutiny about her body. Kate Winslet is also set to star in the forthcoming film “Lee,” which made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival. In the movie, she portrays the famous World War II journalist and photographer Lee Miller.

In an interview with Vogue for their October cover story that took place before writers and actors struck, Winslet described herself as “the fat kid in the back with the wrong f**king shoes on. I was always informed that I was the incorrect shape. I was often informed that I would have to settle for less.”

When the interviewer asked why she didn’t settle for less, the actress joked, “Because I wasn’t going to take that sh*t from anyone. I should know better than to waste precious energy on criticizing my physical self. I think any woman would be better off simply saying, ‘I believe in myself.’ What other people say doesn’t matter; this is who I am; let’s get on with it.”