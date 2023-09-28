Her accomplishment is particularly noteworthy given that she stands as the sole Indian celebrity within the top 10 most followed channels on WhatsApp Channel. The remaining nine channels are either under WhatsApp’s ownership or represent prominent brands like Netflix, Real Madrid, and Uniqlo.

Advertisement

Kaif’s triumph on WhatsApp Channel underscores her substantial popularity and sway. Boasting more than 200 million followers on Instagram, she ranks among the most admired Indian celebrities across various social media platforms.