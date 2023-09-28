Hareem Shah threatens Maryam Nawaz to release unseen videos
On Thursday, TikTok sensation Hareem Shah made a claim, alleging that Maryam...
Bollywood star Katrina Kaif has achieved the highest number of followers on WhatsApp Channel, the recently launched messaging platform’s broadcasting feature. With an impressive 14 million followers, she has outpaced celebrities such as Bad Bunny and Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg.
She has became a member of WhatsApp Channel on September 13 and has since posted a few self-pictures and videos for the clothing brand Uniqlo, for which she serves as the brand ambassador.
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Her accomplishment is particularly noteworthy given that she stands as the sole Indian celebrity within the top 10 most followed channels on WhatsApp Channel. The remaining nine channels are either under WhatsApp’s ownership or represent prominent brands like Netflix, Real Madrid, and Uniqlo.
Kaif’s triumph on WhatsApp Channel underscores her substantial popularity and sway. Boasting more than 200 million followers on Instagram, she ranks among the most admired Indian celebrities across various social media platforms.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.