Keerthy Suresh’s Dance Moves to “Chaleya” from Shah Rukh Khan’s “Jawan”

Keerthy Suresh will be working with Varun Dhawan in Atlee’s upcoming Hindi project.

Keerthy Suresh shares a strong bond with Atlee and his wife, Priya.

Keerthy Suresh and Priya danced to the “Jawan” song “Chaleya” in a recent post.

Advertisement

Keerthy Suresh is set to join forces with Varun Dhawan for Atlee’s upcoming Hindi project, following her involvement in Shah Rukh Khan’s “Jawan.” The Mahanati actress shares a strong bond with the filmmaker and his wife, Priya.

In a recent post shared by Keerthy, she and Priya can be seen dancing to the “Jawan” song “Chaleya,” with the filmmaker playfully observing their dance. Several celebrities, including Varun Dhawan and Sanya Malhotra, commented on the post.

Varun, who is gearing up to work with Keerthy in Atlee’s Hindi remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s “Theri,” expressed his appreciation with a heart emoji.

Keerthy Suresh posted a video on her Instagram, showing her enjoying a lively moment with Atlee and his wife, Priya. In the video, Keerthy and Priya dance to the popular song “Chaleya” from “Jawan,” while Atlee playfully joins in the background, accompanied by his dog. This post and video clearly highlight the strong bond between Atlee, Priya, and Keerthy.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial) Advertisement

The actress and director are set to collaborate in the Hindi adaptation of Atlee’s Tamil movie, “Theri.” In case you’re not familiar, “Theri” was Atlee’s second film following “Raja Rani,” and it featured Thalapathy Vijay in a leading role. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson played the female leads in the movie, which proved to be a major success at the box office.

Shortly before the premiere of “Jawan,” Keerthy Suresh used her Instagram account to extend warm wishes to Atlee, Priya, Anirudh Ravichander, and the rest of the film’s team.

She wrote, “Tomorrow is a very special day because the world is going to witness your magic machi! @atlee47 My excitement is at its peak for all you nanbas @anirudhofficial @priyaatlee @dop_gkvishnu It is going to be a treat to watch King Khan @iamsrk in this new avatar! We all are waiting to be blown away by your performance sir! Wishing you guys the best and sending all my love to team #Jawan READY CHIEF!!!!”

Advertisement

Also Read Vicky Kaushal Shares Insights into Katrina Kaif’s Wedding Dinner Menu Decision Vicky Kaushal said that Katrina Kaif took care of the dinner menu...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.