Keke Palmer Attends Beyoncé’s Concert With Darius Jackson After Public Shaming

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson attended Beyoncé’s third Renaissance tour performance at the SoFi Stadium.

The 29-year-old fitness instructor shared moments from their night out on his Instagram Stories.

During Beyoncé’s hit song “Energy,” the 30-year-old actress from “Nope” and Jackson joined the viral “Mute Challenge” trend in a video.

As Beyoncé sang, “Look around, it’s me and my crew. Big energy!” the pair exchanged glances, smiles, and even did jumping jacks.

In response to Beyoncé’s request for “silver fashions,” Keke Palmer sported a silver corset over a white blouse and blue leggings.

She completed her look with several silver bangles, silver makeup, and a half-up, half-down hairstyle.

Captioning an Instagram clip of her close-up, she wrote, “Had to go see my girl againnnn. Happy Birthday Beyonce! I’m just in the suite. Eating sweets. Being BEAT.”

Jackson had previously publicly criticized Palmer for wearing a sheer dress and thong bodysuit to an Usher concert in Las Vegas two months before their concert date.

On July 5, he tweeted a viral video of her dancing to a version of his hit “There Goes My Baby,” with the comment, “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.”

Despite facing backlash, Jackson maintained his stance, stating, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase b**ty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

“This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe,” he continued. “I rest my case.”

