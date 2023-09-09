Kelly Osbourne Admits Going ‘Too Far’ to Shed Baby Weight

Kelly Osbourne, the 38-year-old reality personality, recently opened up about her post-baby weight loss journey after welcoming her first child, Sidney, in 2022 with Slipknot singer Sid Wilson. During a guest appearance on the podcast Scheananigans, she shared her experience.

Osbourne initially embarked on a mission to shed her pregnancy weight, receiving praise for her efforts. However, she admitted that she may have gone “a little too far” in her pursuit of weight loss.

During her pregnancy, Osbourne intentionally kept a low profile to avoid negative comments, describing how she “hid for nine months.” But in recent months, she has proudly displayed her post-baby physique.

Addressing rumors of cosmetic procedures, Osbourne clarified that her facial appearance changed due to losing 85 pounds, emphasizing that her weight loss journey was not achieved through surgery alone.

She urged people to embrace diverse paths to happiness and avoid scrutinizing others’ journeys, highlighting that there is no single “right way” to achieve personal wellness. Kelly Osbourne’s candidness continues to inspire discussions about body image and self-acceptance.

