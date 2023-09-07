Kelly Osbourne Clarifies Plastic Surgery Speculations: “Just Lost Weight”

Kelly Osbourne is setting the record straight regarding rumors of plastic surgery. In an interview ahead of the relaunch of The Osbournes podcast on September 12, she refuted claims of undergoing plastic surgery, stating, “I’ve done Botox, that’s it.” She explained that the recent scrutiny over her appearance is due to her weight loss, saying, “It’s weird because now that I’ve lost weight, everybody is criticizing and trying to figure out what it is that I’ve done, and I really just lost weight. It’s just the shape of my face.”

This isn’t the first time Kelly Osbourne has addressed cosmetic surgery rumors. In a 2021 Instagram video, she emphasized, “I’ve never done anything to my [her] face other than a couple of injections in my lips, in my jaw, and in my forehead here.” She expressed frustration with the persistent rumors, captioning the post with, “Let’s squash these stupid rumours!!! Can’t you just be happy for me?”

Additionally, the 38-year-old spoke about her decision to undergo gastric sleeve surgery, describing it as “one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.” She clarified her stance during an appearance on the Hollywood Raw podcast in August 2021, asserting, “I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck s—. I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach.” She admitted to having the surgery almost two years prior and vowed never to lie about it. Osbourne emphasized that this procedure merely helps individuals move in the right direction but requires a commitment to exercise and a proper diet.

In 2020, Kelly Osbourne had announced a focus on self-care, emphasizing the importance of individual journeys to happiness. She stressed that people should celebrate others’ achievements rather than dissect the paths they took.

