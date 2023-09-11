Advertisement
Kendall Jenner's navy blue bikini gives major summer vibes

Articles
Kendall Jenner's navy blue bikini gives major summer vibes

  • Kendall Jenner did not attend the Fashion Week in Manhattan.
  • The model shared hot pics on Instagram while vacationing with her dog.
  • She also promoted her 818 Tequila Brand in the pictures.
Kendall Jenner, who is 27 years old, posted some beautiful photos on Instagram to talk about her Tequila brand. While New York Fashion Week was happening in Manhattan, she was spending a nice day outside with her dog.

In the pictures, the famous model Kendall Jenner was wearing a dark blue bikini. She had her own 818 Tequila bottle and a cup for drinking with her.

She walked over to the edge of a pool, and her Doberman dog named Pyro was with her as her loyal friend.

Kendall Jenner looked fantastic in a dark blue strapless bikini while enjoying the sun outside. Her hair seemed wet, like she had just taken a shower or a swim.

She also wore cool sunglasses to complete her stylish outfit. In one hand, Kendall had a glass with a slice of lime, and in the other, she held a bottle of her own tequila. She walked gently towards the camera, and in the background, her cute dog was wandering around. As soon as she posted these two new photos, Kendall’s fans started sharing their thoughts in the comments.

