Kevin Bacon reveals why he rejected ‘Footloose’ fame

Kevin Bacon “shied away” from the fame that came with his role in ‘Footloose,’ the film that catapulted his career.
He expressed concerns that the 1984 hit might have a detrimental effect on his career aspirations, as the 65-year-old actor aimed to establish himself as a “respected actor” rather than just a popular one.
During a recent episode of the podcast “Podcrushed,” hosted by Penn Badgley from the TV show “You,” along with Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari, Bacon reflected on his role in the musical drama. He explained that he didn’t want to be solely recognized for his dancing portrayal of the character Ren McCormack in “Footloose.”
In an interview with the “Podcrushed” podcast, as reported by Insider, Bacon openly admitted that he wasn’t entirely content with the type of fame that “Footloose” brought him and the potential implications it could have had for his future at that time.
“When I became a pop star, the last thing I wanted to be was a pop star. I had already moved into, ‘I want to be Dustin Hoffman or Meryl or John Cazale or De Niro. I want to work with Scorsese. I want to do Chekhov.’ You know what I mean? I was so into what my idea of a serious actor was, and all of a sudden I was given this thing that was completely not a serious actor. So I rejected it, full on “I tried to self-sabotage that piece of myself and my popularity,” he said.
Kevin explained, “I thought that, and this is my own acting insecurity – impostor syndrome – I thought that the joke of it was that the great actors could be connected to a loser actor like me.”
However, the Tremors actor added that he “eventually learned to embrace it, and realised it wasn’t really going away”.
“It’s not a thing; it’s not anything you can hold. … It’s just an idea,” he added.
