Kevin Bacon reveals why he rejected ‘Footloose’ fame

In an interview with the “Podcrushed” podcast, as reported by Insider, Bacon openly admitted that he wasn’t entirely content with the type of fame that “Footloose” brought him and the potential implications it could have had for his future at that time.

“When I became a pop star, the last thing I wanted to be was a pop star. I had already moved into, ‘I want to be Dustin Hoffman or Meryl or John Cazale or De Niro. I want to work with Scorsese. I want to do Chekhov.’ You know what I mean? I was so into what my idea of ​​a serious actor was, and all of a sudden I was given this thing that was completely not a serious actor. So I rejected it, full on “I tried to self-sabotage that piece of myself and my popularity,” he said.

Also Read Dumbledore actor in ‘Harry Potter’, Michael Gambon dies age 82 Michael Gambon, renowned for his portrayal of Albus Dumbledore in the majority...

Kevin explained, “I thought that, and this is my own acting insecurity – impostor syndrome – I thought that the joke of it was that the great actors could be connected to a loser actor like me.”

However, the Tremors actor added that he “eventually learned to embrace it, and realised it wasn’t really going away”.

Advertisement

“It’s not a thing; it’s not anything you can hold. … It’s just an idea,” he added.