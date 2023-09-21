Khalil ur Rehman another big statement for disloyal people

Khalil ur Rehman Qamar is a versatile writer in the Pakistan entertainment industry.

Khalil ur Rehman is a versatile writer in the Pakistan entertainment industry. He has written many hit projects like Landa Bazar, Boota from Toba Tek Singh, Mere Paas Tum Ho, and Punjab Nahi Jaongi. He always expresses his thoughts openly without any fear and fans look forward to his words and his writings.

He recently appeared on a show where he was asked what punishment should be given to those who break other people’s hearts. Khalil ur Rehman Qamar has written a big hit on this topic which was a massive hit. In response to the question, he replied that “he has shown the world the punishment for a disloyal person through his drama. Khalil ur Rehman suggested that a disloyal person should be left behind with guilt which he/she will feel all their life”.

He also said that “every person has love inside them and they imagine their future partner on the basis of that love. He said a person later on chooses someone to give all that love to. But one can make a mistake in this regard and if you make a mistake, rectify it. Don’t be stubborn about it”

