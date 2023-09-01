Khloe Kardashian officially changes her son’s name

Advertisement

Nevertheless, the alteration to the name became legally binding earlier this week, as confirmed by documents obtained by ‘Entertainment Tonight.’

Khloe, who is also the mother of a five-year-old daughter named True with Tristan, had made the decision to change her baby’s name a while ago, but it was only recently formalized.

An insider told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “When a baby is born and a name has not been chosen, something still must be submitted to the state, and the state will make a birth certificate for ‘baby’ with the mother’s last name if the couple is not married.

“Since then, Khloe and Tristan’s son’s name was legally made Tatum Thompson.”

Advertisement In the past, Khloe openly acknowledged that she initially struggled to form a close bond with Tatum. She candidly admitted that building such a connection “requires time.” Advertisement During an episode of ‘The Kardashians’, she shared: “With True, it took me a couple days to be like, ‘OK, this is my daughter,’ and I was super into it – but just days. “But with him, it’s taken me, like, months. I love him and I love kids, but I definitely still don’t have that complete bond. But you know, so many say it takes time.” However, in July, Khloe took to social media to post a gushing birthday tribute to her baby boy. She wrote: “I am so proud to be your mommy. So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit. You light up every single room.” Also Read When Amber Heard revealed Johnny Depp’s accused her of cheating Amber Heard revealed Johnny Depp used to taunt her and accuse her... Advertisement