Khloe Kardashian officially changes her son's name

Khloe Kardashian officially changes her son’s name

Khloe Kardashian officially changes her son’s name
The TV star, aged 39, and Tristan Thompson became parents to their son, Tatum, born via a surrogate in July 2022. They have recently made the choice to update Tatum’s surname to Thompson.

Initially, Khloe gave her son the legal last name Kardashian.

Nevertheless, the alteration to the name became legally binding earlier this week, as confirmed by documents obtained by ‘Entertainment Tonight.’

Khloe, who is also the mother of a five-year-old daughter named True with Tristan, had made the decision to change her baby’s name a while ago, but it was only recently formalized.

An insider told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “When a baby is born and a name has not been chosen, something still must be submitted to the state, and the state will make a birth certificate for ‘baby’ with the mother’s last name if the couple is not married.

“Since then, Khloe and Tristan’s son’s name was legally made Tatum Thompson.”

In the past, Khloe openly acknowledged that she initially struggled to form a close bond with Tatum. She candidly admitted that building such a connection “requires time.”

During an episode of ‘The Kardashians’, she shared: “With True, it took me a couple days to be like, ‘OK, this is my daughter,’ and I was super into it – but just days.

“But with him, it’s taken me, like, months. I love him and I love kids, but I definitely still don’t have that complete bond. But you know, so many say it takes time.”

However, in July, Khloe took to social media to post a gushing birthday tribute to her baby boy.

She wrote: “I am so proud to be your mommy. So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit. You light up every single room.”

