Khloe Kardashian’s Niece Nod Amidst Blac Chyna Drama

Khloe Kardashian, known as the reigning “best Kardashian auntie,” recently showcased her affectionate side on Instagram, reinforcing her bond with her niece, Dream, amid prior drama with Dream’s mother, Blac Chyna.

The 39-year-old reality star shared an Instagram story displaying an endearing necklace featuring the names of her two children, True and Tatum, and her niece, Dream. This sentimental gesture occurred as she promoted her collaboration with activewear brand Fabletics.

Khloe’s silver necklace, adorned with diamonds, featured True’s name in the center and Tatum and Dream’s names on either side, making a striking statement against her black shirt.

This display of love comes just over a month after Khloe faced controversy for referring to herself as a “third parent” to Dream while assisting in planning the six-year-old’s birthday party. Although this comment initially raised eyebrows, both Khloe and Blac Chyna clarified that there was no animosity between them, emphasizing their shared commitment to co-parenting Dream and providing her with a loving environment.

Khloe’s maternal instincts and her dedication to her niece continue to shine through, affirming her role as a beloved aunt in the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

