Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Curves in Skintight Skirt; See Photos

Kim Kardashian showcased her latest Skims Fits Everybody collection on Instagram Stories.

Kim praised the outfit for concealing her cellulite, a concern she typically addresses with shapewear.

Kim confidently shared more revealing photos on the same day.

Advertisement

The Hulu personality used her Instagram Stories on Monday to display the latest items from her Skims Fits Everybody collection.

Kim Kardashian, who is 42 years old, recorded herself in her $60 million home. She was wearing a tight khaki skirt and a matching bra top.

She praised the outfit and mentioned that she loved how it hid her cellulite, something she usually concealed with shapewear when wearing other clothes.

Despite her insecurities, Kim Kardashian didn’t shy away from sharing more revealing photos on the same day.

She proudly displayed a new Skims outfit, featuring a high-waisted brief and bralette in a pink color. Kim posed on her closet floor, highlighting her toned abs and strong legs while wearing this ensemble.

She had her dark hair in loose waves and struck a sultry pose for the camera.

Advertisement

Take a Look:

Also Read The WWE legend Hulk is now officially married with his third wife There are many famous wrestlers living in America one of them is...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.