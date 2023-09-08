King Charles believed Prince Harry was girl prior to his birth

Advertisement

King Charles believed Prince Harry was a girl prior to his birth as he was determined to have a daughter after the birth of Prince William.

The former Prince of Wales sought to balance his family after the arrival of his heir and expressed a desire for a daughter when Princess Diana was pregnant with Prince Harry.

According to royal author Christopher Anderson, His Majesty was so resolute about this that he refused to view the sonogram during Princess Diana’s pregnancy, all in an effort to convince himself that he would be the father of a girl.

“He desired a daughter to complete the family,” Andersen explained.

He further elaborated in an interview, stating, “He was so convinced that Diana was carrying a girl that he declined to examine any sonograms. However, Diana did take a look. ‘I knew it was a boy,’ she later disclosed.”

“Diana remembered that time in their marriage,” Anderson added, “‘We were very, very close to each other the six weeks before Harry was born. The closest we’ve ever, ever been and ever will be.'”

